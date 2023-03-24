Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has been to Laxey to see the landslip for himself.
He was pictured alongside Garff MHK Daphne Caine on her social media.
Mrs Caine posted: 'Appreciated that Chief Minister Alf Cannan MHK visited Laxey today to see the site of the landslip and speak - at length - to those concerned.
'Thanks to The Shed for providing hot drinks.'
Laxey Landslide. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) (Cjs Photography )
Some residents have been evacuated from their homes at the top of cliffs overlooking the promenade.