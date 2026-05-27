Motiv8 IOM, a registered Isle of Man charity, provides free and confidential support to people impacted by alcohol, drugs, gambling and gaming, as well as support for families and loved ones.
With TT fortnight often associated with social drinking and increased nightlife activity, the organisation says it is important people know help is still accessible during what can be a challenging time for some.
In a social media post this week, the charity said: ‘The roads might be closed for the TT… but recovery isn’t.’
The organisation confirmed that its support services and group sessions are continuing as normal throughout TT 2026.
SMART Recovery groups remain open to anyone aged over 18, including visitors to the island, with sessions running across the week. Motiv8 also continues to offer one-to-one support appointments from Monday to Friday, alongside a limited number of evening sessions.
In addition, auricular acupuncture sessions for Motiv8 and Drug and Alcohol Team clients are taking place twice weekly.
The charity added: ‘No matter how busy or challenging this time of year can feel, support is still here at Motiv8 for anyone feeling the impacts of alcohol, drugs, gambling or gaming.’
Motiv8 is based on Woodbourne Road in Douglas, around a five-minute walk from the TT Grandstand and accessible via bus routes from both the north and south of the island.
The charity stressed that all support remains confidential and free of charge.
It added: ‘You are not alone. Recovery is possible.’
TT fortnight brings thousands of visitors to the Isle of Man and is one of the busiest social periods of the year, with pubs, campsites and entertainment venues often operating at full capacity.
Motiv8 says it hopes continuing to highlight its services during the event will encourage anyone, locals and visitors alike, who are struggling to seek support if needed.