Children swim at pools for free (but only in term time)
The swimming pool boards will be offering free sessions at the island’s regional pools from Monday.
It’s to help people cope with the rising cost of living.
Free entry will be granted to all children and over 60s – but only within term-time until March 31 next year.
The Warm Space Free Swimming initiative will also allow for an adult to swim for free with a child of primary school age to ensure that cost is not a barrier to those who may need to support.
This initiative will provide a warm space, physical activity, and ‘the chance to have a hot shower at nil cost’ at the regional pools.
A full timetable for all regional pools can be found on every board’s social media.
Normal admission charges apply to public swimming outside the warm space timetable and during school holidays.
This follows the NSC’s move to offer free swimming sessions, which will also get underway from Monday.
In the House of Keys sitting on Tuesday, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Julie Edge confirmed the changes and explained why the department waited until after the half term.
She said: ‘We are very aware what capacity and footfall is at our pools.
‘We certainly wouldn’t have had as much space during school holidays as we know we have when schools are back in.
‘It came in now because we knew we’d have the capacity. We’ve done it the right way around I believe.’
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse, who asked the question, told the Manx Independent: ‘Given the numbers expected to take up this offer and the amount of availability at the NSC it did seem interesting that the minister was concerned about capacity.
‘I would be surprised if that was a realistic challenge that could not be managed.’
He was also concerned that the department was ‘distancing itself’ from the regional pools.
This came after a news release was issued about the NSC’s plans but the regional boards only put their plans out on social media.
‘I was rather surprised by Minister Edge’s suggestion that the NSC warm spaces initiative should be promoted by her department in such a way,’ Mr Moorhouse said.
‘The minister was quite correct that the regional pools were informed of the NSC plan.
‘My concern is that in the rush to get the news release out on October 10 the regional pools were unable to respond appropriately.
‘They now have produced options, but the minister is unwilling to promote the offering in the same way.
‘In Keys, the minister was certainly very eager to distance herself and the department from the regional pools.’
Minister Edge said in the sitting that it wasn’t for the department to advertise for the regional swimming pool boards.
However, she confirmed during the sitting that the review into the Isle of Man’s swimming pools is finished and has now been submitted to the Council of Ministers.
