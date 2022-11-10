Children’s Centre gets £2,000

Tuesday 15th November 2022 3:30 pm
Utmost takes on Manx 3 Peak Challenge ()

A team that took part in the Manx 3 Peak Challenge have raised just under £2,000 for an island charity.

The challenge saw participants walk 22km to raise money for The Children’s Centre. They ascended more than 1,000m in the event, which was supported by Manx accounting firm Crowe.

Those taking part walked from sea level in Ramsey to the summit of North Barrule, Snaefell and Beinn-y-Phott, and finished back at sea level in Laxey.

A group of 11 from Utmost International participated and raised £1,932.07, exceeding the sponsorship goal of £75 per person.

The money will be used to create polytunnel spaces at The Children’s Centre’s Santon headquarters. Almost 100 participants took part, and the challenge finished with Team Utmost members finishing in first (Chris Addy), second (Matthew Gregg), and third (David Fisher).

