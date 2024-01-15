An island charity dedicated to enriching the lives of pre-school and children with additional learning needs through music and dance, has been awarded a grant of £97,314 from the Manx Lottery Trust.
Established in 2018, Singing Jo & Co’s aim is to support babies, toddlers, and children, nurturing their growth and development through singing, dancing, and rhyme.
The charity’s vibrant sessions focus on boosting essential skills such as vocabulary, language, communication, social interaction, basic counting, and physical fitness, and are enjoyed by more than 500 children, parents, grandparents and caregivers every week.
In the wake of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Singing Jo & Co adapted to support parents and children at home and within two weeks of the first lockdown the charity was providing ‘live’ daily sessions via Zoom.
The grant, which is from the Trust’s community awards thematic fund, will be spent over two year and will allow the charity to continue to provide support to families across the island and welcome even more children to their sessions.
The charity’s head, Jo Jackson, said: ‘Our ultimate goal is to inspire young children through music, creativity and learning.
‘We take immense pride in the fact that the majority of our young participants stay with us from birth to five years old leaving with essential skills, newfound friendships, enhanced confidence, improved physical fitness, creativity, and a profound sense of happiness as they embark on their school journey.
‘We also know that parents, grandparents and carers have a lot of fun at our sessions meeting new people and building lasting friendships.’
‘So we are deeply honoured to receive this generous grant from Manx Lottery Trust.’
Chairman of Manx Lottery Trust Stephen Turner added: ‘Singing Jo & Co has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to the well-being and development of children in the Isle of Man.
‘The Trust is proud to support their efforts and believes that their work aligns perfectly with the “Empowering Young People” theme of this year’s Community Awards Thematic Fund.
‘We look forward to witnessing the positive impact this grant will have on the lives of countless children and families across the Isle of Man.’
For further information on Singing Jo & Co, visit www.singingjoandco.im