A new poetry trail booklet for children has been published to mark the Isle of Man Poetry Society’s 25th anniversary.
The Society was started in February 2000 to promote all forms of poetry, spoken or written, by Manx poets and those living elsewhere.
To celebrate this landmark achievement, the IoM Poetry Society held a Children’s Poetry Trail for pupils in Years 5 and 6 at the end of last year.
The Trail was launched at the Family Library in October and the 15 winning poems were displayed in Douglas City Centre over October/November last year with sponsorship by the Manx Lottery Trust.
To mark the anniversary this year, the society has printed all the poems in the ‘Children’s Poetry Trail booklet 2025’. There are 70 poems in total entered from eight primary schools.
The society’s chairwoman Bethany de Legh-Runciman said: ‘We are thrilled to be celebrating 25 years of promoting poetry on the Island. During this time many poets have been encouraged and/or helped to write or perform poetry. We have been into schools to run workshops and competitions.
‘The printing of the ‘Children's Poetry Trail 2024 Booklet’ is very exciting and showcases the talent of our younger Island poets.’
Tony Garland, from Heads-Up Design in Peel, has designed all the society’s poetry booklets and put together a A4 booklet with different sections including winning poems and highly commended poems.
Culture Vannin provided the society with a grant to cover the production costs.
Copies can be bought for £10 each by emailing: [email protected] with the number of copies required and home address, or the name of your local primary school.
The society hopes to run another Children's Poetry Trail later this year later in 2025 with the adult IoM Poetry Trail 2026 open for entries from December 1.
Further information about the events the poetry society runs can be found by emailing: [email protected] or by visiting: isleofmanpoetrysociety.com.