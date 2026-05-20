Tucked away in the south of the island is a perfectly presented fish and chip shop that has earned praise from one of the UK’s best-known newspapers.
With its welcoming sea-blue exterior, Port Erin Chippy fits perfectly into the picturesque seaside village of Port Erin.
The business is the town’s only chip shop, serving local customers as well as visitors from across the island stopping off by the coast.
It is no surprise that the business recently received a glowing review from UK newspaper The Telegraph.
Written by restaurant critic William Sitwell, it read: ‘A short walk from the sandy beach on the southern tip of the island, you’ll find Port Erin Chippy. As befits the best and most proper fish and chips, there’s a wait and a hefty bill. But it’s worth it.
‘The batter is crisp, the flesh flaky, the chips perfect. It’s also a clean and fresh spot, not that we’ll dine in; there are benches by the sea for that. After dipping a toe in the ocean it’s a dream train ride back up north.’
Port Erin Chippy has been running for nine years and is the sister business to Terrace Chippy and Islander Chippy. The Handley family have been serving fish and chips on the island for 40 years.
Owner Charlotte Blackburn said: ‘As a family we are absolutely thrilled to receive such brilliant recognition from The Telegraph newspaper. Our hardworking team at Port Erin are chuffed to be recognised for all their hard work.
‘It’s so nice to receive amazing feedback on our lovely little fish and chip shop in the beautiful village of Port Erin.
‘Our loyal local customers who support us all year round keep us going.’
Restaurant critic William did not reveal his identity during the visit.
Charlotte said: ‘We didn’t have a clue. He just blended in as a normal customer. I’m glad he got to see us in action at our busiest. Our chippy is only small and we only have a small team, but when it’s busy the team work so well under pressure.’
Looking ahead to the busy TT period, Charlotte and her team say they are ready for the influx of visitors.
‘We are really looking forward to TT fortnight. We love being busy and seeing Port Erin bustling,’ she said.
Charlotte believes there is no better place to be than Port Erin on a sunny Saturday evening.
With the atmosphere, beach, freshly cooked fish and chips, homemade mushy peas and sunset over the bay, she says it is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the evening.
The shop will be open every day from 11.30am until late throughout TT, with both takeaway and diner service available.
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