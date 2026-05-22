His Excellency Sir John Lorimer pulled the first pint of the latest batch of ‘Governor’s Ale’ at the Rovers Return on Thursday (May 22).
The Lieutenant Governor is the King’s personal representative on the Isle of Man and carries out ceremonial, constitutional and community duties across the island.
Produced by Bushy’s Brewery, Governor’s Ale is described as ‘a full-flavoured golden ale’ with an ABV of 4.2%.
It has been brewed in conjunction with His Excellency and for every pint sold, 20p will be donated directly to Hospice Isle of Man.
Sir John personally chose the hospice as the charity to benefit from sales of the ale, with the organisation’s current financial situation making the decision especially significant.
The last Governors Ale was produced in collaboration with former Lieutenant Governor Sir Ian McFadyen more than 20 years ago.
Bushy’s founder Martin Brunnschweiler said: ‘For some reason we haven’t been doing it [the ale] frequently, but we just thought it would be a lovely time to get it going again, and thankfully His Excellency agreed to do it,’ he said.
Martin described the ale as ‘a very pleasant-looking golden ale’ which is ‘not overly hoppy’.
He has high hopes for sales of Governor’s Ale throughout the Isle of Man TT.
‘Apart from the launch now, there will be several other occasions to give the beer a push during Sir John Lorimer’s tenure, and hopefully it will go down well and at the same time raise money for Hospice Isle of Man.’
His Excellency, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery, said: ‘I’m really chuffed to be able to come down and pull the first pint, although I did have a pre-sample at the Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival earlier this year, but it’s very good indeed and it has remarkable curative properties, so it will sort my arm out.’
Explaining why he picked Hospice Isle of Man as the charity to benefit from the ale, he added: ‘I think what Hospice does is quite extraordinary, and so many members of our community in some way have been involved with Hospice, engaged with Hospice, or been helped by Hospice.
‘I think that given where we are in the world in terms of the cost-of-living crisis, everything is tight and everything we do must recognise that we should be helping Hospice, so the answer is drink this ale and we can help Hospice.’
Hospice chief executive Fiona Hatton attended the launch at the Rovers Return in Douglas and said she was delighted to speak with Sir John ahead of the ale’s release.
Fiona said: ‘I just think it’s such a lovely thing. It combines Bushy’s, which is such a well-known name on the Isle of Man, and community spirit.
‘It’s lovely that they’ve come up with the idea of making this ale for His Excellency, and also that The Governor selected Hospice to be the charity that benefits from it.’