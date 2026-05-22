Three popular Hollywood actors have been announced to star in the upcoming TT film ‘Isle of Man’.
Ciarán Hinds, May Calamawy and Ruaridh Mollica have joined the cast, which officially began production on the island on Friday (May 22).
Oscar-nominated actor Hinds is best known for roles in ‘Belfast’, ‘There Will Be Blood’ and ‘Game of Thrones’. He recently appeared in ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ alongside Jacob Elordi.
Calamawy rose to prominence in the award-winning comedy-drama ‘Ramy’ before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Moon Knight’, where she became the first Arab and Egyptian superhero in the franchise. She is also set to appear in Netflix action series ‘Mercenary: An Extraction Series’.
Mollica is expected to star in upcoming Marvel series ‘Vision Quest’ and has previously appeared in indie drama ‘Sebastian’, as well as television productions including ‘The Franchise’ and ‘A Thousand Blows’.
He also recently appeared on Broadway in the new stage show ‘Clarkston’, alongside Manx actor Joe Locke.
The film’s cast already includes ‘21 Jump Street’ star Channing Tatum and Eve Hewson - the daughter of U2 lead singer Bono - who is best known for appearing in ‘Bridge of Spies’ alongside Tom Hanks.
The film is being directed by Reid Carolin, who also co-wrote the script and has previously worked alongside Tatum on projects such as ‘Dog’, ‘Logan Lucky’ and ‘Magic Mike’.
Production companies behind the project include Amazon MGM Studios, Tatum and Carolin’s ‘Free Association’ and ‘Plan B Entertainment’, founded by Brad Pitt.
The film forms part of the wider package picked up by Amazon MGM Studios, which also includes a companion docuseries filmed during the 2024 TT Races.
Extensive safety protocols have been introduced for filming, developed alongside stunt coordinators, medical teams and motorsport safety specialists. Measures include on-track supervision, controlled filming environments and dedicated medical support.