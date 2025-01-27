As a reporter for Media Isle of Man, it’s practically my duty to celebrate the quirks and traditions that make our island unique.
And few things are more well-known as Manx than Chips, Cheese, and Gravy Day, held annually on the last Monday of January.
While I wouldn’t say a chippy tops my list of takeaway choices - give me Thai, Chinese, or a good Indian any day - there’s something about this particular dish that demands attention, especially on its big day.
So, on my lunch break on Monday, I made the pilgrimage to The Terrace Chippy, one of my go-to spots for this indulgent delight and ordered the obvious.
Chips, cheese, and gravy might not make my weekly rotation, but there’s a certain magic in its ridiculous simplicity.
I love how unapologetically messy it is, how the gravy seeps into every crevice of the chips, turning them into a glorious, gooey heap of comfort food.
Topped with grated Manx Cheddar, it’s a dish that doesn’t just warm your stomach - it warms your soul.
It’s also hard not to love the tradition behind it.
Chips, Cheese and Gravy Day has been a thing since Gef the Mongoose launched it back in 2018, and it’s grown into a proper celebration.
Participating takeaways across the island, like The Terrace, mark the day with discounted prices - just £5.50 for this year’s offering.
For a dish that sticks to your ribs (and probably your arteries), it’s a bargain.
Sitting there with a grin on my face and gravy inevitably splattered on my top, I couldn’t help but think about how lucky we are to have such quality chippies on the island.
I rate The Terrace and Peel Chippy as my personal favourites, but truthfully, we’re spoiled for choice.
Wander off-island to certain parts of the UK, and you’ll understand what I mean.
The quality of Manx takeaways, from the freshness of the spuds to the care poured into something as humble as beef gravy, is unmatched.
The dish itself? It’s not winning points for elegance.
But that’s not the point. It’s hearty, salty, and just the right kind of indulgent.
I always add a generous shake of salt and vinegar to mine - because why not? - and I’d argue it’s the perfect antidote to a January Monday.
Sure, I felt ten stone heavier after polishing it off, but no regrets here. It’s one of those dishes that you don’t eat every day, but when you do, it’s a full-on experience.
I normally can’t resist pairing it with a battered sausage.
It’s the ultimate chippy sidekick and adds another layer of crunch and flavour to the mix.
While I might not go full chippy as often as I do pizza or Chinese, there’s something about indulging every so often that feels right.
A chippy tea is a rite of passage on the Isle of Man (ask my grandma!) and Chips, Cheese and Gravy Day is the pinnacle of that tradition.
So, if you haven’t already, get yourself to a chippy, grab the messiest dish on the menu, and embrace the chaos.
You might end up with gravy on your top, but trust me, it’s worth it.
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or someone like me who sees it as an occasional treat, there’s no denying the joy it brings.
Chips, cheese, and gravy isn’t just food—it’s a celebration of all that’s good and comforting on our island.
Here’s to another year of this glorious Manx tradition. Pass the napkins. Quick.