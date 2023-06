To understand the magnitude of the change, you have to understand the telecoms landscape in those days. Mobile phones were still comparatively new and, in 2000, Manx Telecom was launching its new text messaging service which meant that, for the first time you could send written messages from your mobile phone. There were just 12 customers using broadband on the island, all of them large corporates, and the aim was to make it available to all homes and businesses.