The authority has revealed the changes to its usual schedule as festive bank holidays fall during the week in 2024.
It has also been explained to Douglas residents how they can recycle their Christmas trees again this year.
When is my household rubbish being collected in Douglas?
Residents are asked to place their wheelie bin out on the evening of Friday, December 27 for collection on the Saturday morning.
The same will apply for those whose refuse collection is scheduled for New Year’s Day, with the collection now taking place on Saturday, January 4.
All other refuse collections across the capital will continue as usual over Christmas and New Year, including on Boxing Day.
When is my recycling being collected?
Households in Rounds 3 and 4 will have their recycling collected on Monday, December 23, and those in Round 5 on Saturday, December 28.
The New Year’s Day kerbside collection will take place on Saturday, January 4.
Domestic and recyclable waste can also be taken to the Eastern Civic Amenity Site or the bring-bank sites at the Grandstand and Tesco in Lake Road.
Containers and bags containing only one type of material may be left out, in addition to the kerbside boxes, although residents are being kindly reminded not to mix contents.
The local authority is again running its free Christmas tree recycling initiative, with collections of natural Christmas trees on Saturday, January 11 at the following locations:
* Noble’s Park (Grandstand Car Park) from 9am to 9:45am.
* Governor’s Hill (adjacent to Play Area) from 10am to 10:45am.
* Farmhill (Stevenson’s Way) from 12pm to 12:45pm.
* Anagh Coar (car park) from 1pm to 1:45pm.
* Central Promenade (walkway opposite the Palace Hotel) from 3pm to 3:45pm.
* Lord Street Car Park (adjacent to Barbary Coast) from 4pm to 4:30pm.
The Council will re-use the chipped material in parks and gardens across Douglas and in Summerhill Glen.
Christmas trees can also be deposited for recycling at the Civic Amenity Site at Middle Park, off Kewaigue Hill, which will be open from 8am to 4pm every day apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.