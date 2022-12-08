Alyssa Isaac said she wants to spread some festive cheer to the patients at Manannan Court.
In 2018, she posted a request on social media asking for cards to be sent to the patients in the hope this would help some of them to ‘feel less alone’ over the festive season.
Over the last few years the unit at Noble’s Hospital has received more than 1,000 cards and letters from islanders.
Alyssa said: ‘The cards have been filled with lovely messages of kindness, hope, and humour, which we were then able to pass on to those spending the holiday season on our ward.
‘We’ve received cards from individuals, schools, nurseries, the police, and even the previous chief minister.
‘Cards arrived from all across the island, the UK, and even as far away as America and Australia.
‘I’m hoping we can continue this annual tradition and so I’m putting our request out there again.’
For anyone interested in sending patients at Manannan Court a Christmas card this year, send them to Alyssa Isaac, Noble’s Hospital, Braddan, IM4 4RJ.
Alyssa has also said she can pick up cards if posting them isn’t possible. People can contact her via Facebook.