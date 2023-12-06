The worldwide Rotary Club has roughly 1.4 million members, with the Rotary Club website stating that the club works together to ‘promote peace, fight disease, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment’. Originally created in Manchester by the wife of a ‘Rotarian’, the Inner Wheel Club is an international women’s organisation which harbours the same objectives and has clubs in more than 100 countries with more than 100,000 members worldwide.