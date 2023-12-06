Two community clubs in Port Erin have got into the Christmas spirit by helping to decorate the village.
The ‘Inner Wheel Club of Rushen and Western Mann’ and the ‘Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann’ both contributed to the decoration by adding lights and putting up trees on Station Road.
The ladies at the Inner Wheel Club helped to decorate the main Christmas tree inside Port Erin Railway Station, while the Rotary Club put up lights and trees in the area outside.
The worldwide Rotary Club has roughly 1.4 million members, with the Rotary Club website stating that the club works together to ‘promote peace, fight disease, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment’. Originally created in Manchester by the wife of a ‘Rotarian’, the Inner Wheel Club is an international women’s organisation which harbours the same objectives and has clubs in more than 100 countries with more than 100,000 members worldwide.
Lesley Scott, club correspondent at the Inner Wheel Club, said: ‘We were very busy decorating the tree inside and had a fantastic time.
‘Our thanks go to the Rotary Club for providing the tree and decorations, and to the Railway Station for allowing us to put it up and for their warming log fire.
‘We had a lot of fun in the spirit of service and friendship and were delighted to finish off the morning at the Bay Hotel in Port Erin where we were treated to coffee and bacon baps in front of another splendid open fire.’