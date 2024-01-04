Douglas City Centre Management reported that there were 256,204 visitors to the centre in the week leading up to Christmas, December 18 to 24. Saturday, December 23, often referred to as ‘Super Saturday’ was the busiest day, with 54,458 visitors. But these figures show a 12.5% decline in footfall in Douglas in comparison to 2021.
Oliver Cheshire, Douglas city centre manager, thanked the public for shopping locally and said while he is yet to catch up with businesses for overall feedback, the businesses he spoke to in the run up to Christmas were very positive about trading during the period.