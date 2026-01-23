Four more Steam Packet sailings are now at risk over both Saturday and Sunday as windy conditions continue across the Irish Sea.
After a previous warning that today’s 7.15pm sailing to Heysham and the overnight 1.45am return sailing to Douglas might both be cancelled due to adverse weather, these sailings are now set to go ahead as planned.
However, after the scheduled 8am sailing from Douglas to Liverpool on Saturday morning (January 24), the next four Manxman sailings are at risk of cancellation.
The return sailing from Liverpool to Douglas at 2pm is now at risk of disruption, as well as the 7.15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham on Saturday night and the overnight 1.45am journey from Heysham to Douglas in the early hours of Sunday (January 25).
The 8am journey from Douglas to Liverpool on Sunday morning is also at risk, meaning that the next sailing that is not currently at risk is the 2pm journey from Liverpool to Douglas on the same day.
The weather forecast states that there will be strong winds and a risk of gales overnight on Saturday, while Sunday will also see strong winds and a risk of coastal overtopping around high tide.
A final decision on the 2pm sailing from Liverpool to Douglas on Saturday is set to be made by the ship’s Master by 8am on the same day.