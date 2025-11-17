A blanket of festive cheer is set to sweep across towns and villages around the island as Christmas light switch-on events begin this week.
The island’s official Christmas light switch-ons start with a major celebration in the capital, with a series of festive activities planned at each location. Here’s a full guide to Christmas light switch-on dates, times and what to expect at every event across the Isle of Man.
Douglas Christmas Light Switch-On – November 20
Douglas City Council has confirmed the Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Thursday, November 20, marking the start of the island’s festive season.
The event runs from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, with the big switch-on at 7pm.
Families can enjoy a packed programme across the city centre. Santa’s Grotto will be inside the Strand Shopping Centre, which will also host an impressive ice sculpture display. Marina Road will feature market stalls and a Christmas photo booth, along with an outdoor cinema screen in the cultural area.
A brass band will provide festive music on Granville Street, while Howard Street will offer a Christmas “extravaganza”. There will be Christmas golf on King Street, “wood n craft” sessions at Douglas City Library, and winter wonderland rides along North Quay.
Ramsey Christmas Light Switch-On – November 21
Christmas celebrations in the north begin on Friday, November 21.
From 5pm, Father Christmas will be greeting families at his sleigh near Millichaps. Between 5pm and 7pm, the Old Courthouse will host live performances including “Sing with Sally-Anne”, the Shanty Singers, Ramsey Town Band and Rock Vannin.
Participants in the Lantern Parade will assemble from 7pm, with the parade starting at 7.15pm.
Onchan Christmas Light Switch-On – November 26
Onchan’s Christmas lights will be switched on at 6pm on Wednesday, November 26.
The evening includes an outdoor cinema showing festive films, musical entertainment from Onchan Silver Band and Platform Theatre Group, and children’s activities such as Santa’s Grotto, face-painting and a Christmas treasure hunt.
Peel Christmas Light Switch-On – November 29
Peel will light up on Saturday, November 29.
The celebration runs from 2.30pm to 5pm, featuring market stalls, mulled wine and live music and dance. Performers at Market Place will include Rock Vannin, Skeddan Jiarg, Alex Harris, Peel Clothworkers Choir and Gina’s Dance Academy.
Castletown Christmas Light Switch-On – November 29
Castletown will hold its switch-on event on Saturday, November 29.
Festive stalls in Market Square will open from midday, with the lights being switched on at 6pm by the Castletown Carnival Queen. Santa’s Grotto will then open in Castletown Civic Hall.
A Carols by Candlelight concert will take place at 4.30pm in Castletown Methodist Church, with performances from Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band and the Castle Rushen High School Folk Group and Choir.