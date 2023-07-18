St Thomas’ Church, on Finch Road, is celebrating 150 years of continuous worship in the building.
The flower netting was put up on Saturday July 15 by nine members of the Laxey Mines Research Group, however a celebration took place on the Sunday shortly after noon.
The netting is 22 metres and there are more than 3,000 knitted flowers sewn on it by church members and people in the local community.
Mayor of Douglas, Natalie Byron-Teare was in attendance on Sunday when the celebrations took place after the morning service.
Reverend Liz Hull said: ‘It turned out to be a much more ambitious project and more time consuming in terms of getting it done and getting permission for it than we thought.
‘It was a really exciting project.’
Those interested in seeing the flower tower can do so by visiting St Thomas’ Church.