Churches didn’t contact DfE on changes to TT
Subscribe newsletter
No churches or church groups have contacted the Department for Enterprise in protest of the TT 2023 changes.
Minister Lawrie Hooper told Tynwald earlier this week that there has been no communication from churches about possible disruption to services during TT 2023.
This followed a question from Douglas North MHK David Ashford, who asked what consultation took place with churches prior to the announcement of the new TT timetable and what discussions have taken place with churches since the changes were announced.
The new timetable allows racing on Sundays but restricts it to the afternoon, meaning roads can be shut from 1.30pm.
This will ensure church services can go ahead and allow people to get to and from them before roads are shut.
Mr Hooper said that this adheres to the requirements of the Road Racing Act.
However, Mr Ashford argued that he has been contacted by members of many church groups, whose services generally begin around noon.
The department completed two public consultations on the matter, the second of which received more than 1,400 responses from individuals and businesses, with 1,032 being island-based.
While the consultation showed support for shorter race days, more than 50% of respondents opposed racing on Sundays.
The DfE previously said that the race times are limited on Sundays to between 1.30pm and 5.30pm and would ‘allow ample time for attendance at Sunday service and time to return home’.
It added it appreciated the ‘cooperation of all island residents, especially those who live on the course’ and said the shorter race days and limited closing time on Sunday race days would limit the impact and ‘give residents confidence in any plans they wish to make around the closures’.
Mr Ashford suggested the responses had been ‘brushed over’ and that the department seemed to be treating ‘silence as golden’ from churches.
He asked if the department had proactively sought feedback from churches, to which Mr Hooper said the two full consultations were enough.
Lord Bishop Peter Eagles explained that individual members of church groups ‘have responded significantly’.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |