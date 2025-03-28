Church leaders have expressed ‘sadness and deep concern’ following the historic approval of the Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill.
The legislation, passed by Tynwald earlier this week, makes the island the first jurisdiction in the British Isles to legalise assisted dying.
Under the law, terminally ill residents who meet strict eligibility criteria will be able to seek medical assistance to end their lives. The law is expected to come into force as early as 2027, following a period to develop secondary legislation, regulations and codes of practice.
Churches Alive in Mann, which represents the island’s main Christian denominations, said it had consistently raised objections to the Bill over the last three years, warning of both ‘pastoral and moral concerns’.
In a statement issued after the vote, the group said: ‘The Tynwald debate as this Bill progressed towards law has done nothing to lessen our pastoral concerns, particularly for the most vulnerable members of Manx society. The very existence of this legislation will inevitably cause some of our elderly, disabled or vulnerable people to feel more of a burden.’
It also warned that, despite amendments during the legislative process, safeguards against coercion were still inadequate.
‘We recognise the intent to provide training for the medical professionals involved,’ the statement continued. ‘But we believe that the involvement of a person trained in spotting coercion, such as a social worker or advocate, would provide greater safeguards.
‘We very much hope and request that opportunities to include this be pursued in the implementation of this legislation.’
From a moral standpoint, the group said it believes that all human life is sacred and argued that the introduction of assisted dying would undermine the value placed on life across society.
Churches Alive in Mann added that it would continue to engage during the next stage of the process to ensure ‘the protection and care of all in Manx society, and especially the voiceless and the vulnerable.’
The Christian Institute has also criticised the decision, calling it ‘tragic’.
David Greatorex, Head of Policy and Research at the Institute, said: ‘It is tragic to see Tynwald plunging ahead with assisted suicide, despite the increasing spotlight on the dangers it poses to individuals and society. Instead of causing more vulnerable people to question if they are better off dead, we should be caring for and trying to provide hope to all in their darkest moments.’
The Bill, introduced by Dr Alex Allinson MHK, has been the subject of intense debate inside and outside Tynwald. Some campaigners have argued that the change is essential for compassionate end-of-life care, while others have voiced fears about safeguarding.
During the final debate, Rob Mercer MLC said the amended Bill ‘provides both safeguards and dignity for those facing the end of life’.
With the Isle of Man taking this historic step, attention is also turning to Westminster and Holyrood, where similar legislation is under discussion.
