Sulby Methodist Church is hosting a variety of events leading up to Easter.
On Saturday, March 25, from 10am to 2pm there is a table-top sale.
Refreshments will be available including bacon baps.
On Saturday, April 1, at 2.30pm, there will be a concert by Gareth Moore and friends. Admission is £10 (including home-made refreshments), which is payable at the door. There will be a raffle. The church is renowned for its acoustics.
On Palm Sunday, April 2, members of the congregation will meet at Sulby Bridge at 10.30am, then follow ponies to church through the village and along Sulby straight.
On Easter Saturday, it’s the annual fun event between 11am and 3pm.
Children can enjoy an egg hunt, crafts, biscuit decorating, a chocolate dip and entertainment on the big screen. Cost per child covering all the above activities is £3.
Children can create a miniature Easter garden on Easter Saturday.
A sunrise service will be held on Easter Sunday at 6.15am meeting on the shore opposite Ramsey lifeboat station.
Easter Sunday’s family service starts at 10.30am.