CIM roles on offer for volunteer ambassador

Members of the North West Board of the Chartered Institute of Marketing

The North West Board of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) are seeking to recruit and education ambassador and and events ambassador. Both the roles, which are voluntary, are intended to help provide activities and engagement to support marketing students, CIM members and marketers across the North West region. To be eligible you must be a member of CIM at any level, based in the North West region. Appointments are for an initial term of office of three years.

The education ambassador role involves engaging with identified partner universities with CIM accredited degrees, to promote local activities and events, deliver talks to students about marketing careers and CIM qualifications and membership, assisting with the development of marketing clubs and societies, and presenting prizes at strategic partner universities.

The events ambassador role includes working with the committee to promote events to members and other contacts.

Isle of Man based CIM board member, Richard Slee said: ‘We are looking for north west and Isle of Man-based marketers who are keen to promote CIM and marketing as a professional business discipline.’

Anyone interested in joining the CIM North West volunteer team should email Judith Mason, volunteer partnerships manager, explaining your interest and how you are suited to the role. Please mention ‘North West Group’ in the subject line of your message and include a full CV with your application.