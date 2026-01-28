A Douglas gym is seeking permission to extend its premises into a former car showroom.
Nuno’s Fitness Centre, in Kingswood Grove, wants to expand into the former Signature cars showroom next door.
The owners have submitted a planning application for the extension to provide more gym space and classes.
In the cover letter, the applicant says: ‘The basis of the applicant’s proposal is to extend the current gymnasium into the neighbouring former car showroom and offer existing and new client’s a larger and more varied area with which exercise and work out.
‘By integrating the former car showroom as part of the gym, the applicant is able to create a larger facility to allow more room for new equipment or gym classes to promote healthy living or a fun environment to get fit at any level.
‘Extending into the adjoining property will also make the gym more accessible with a level threshold and a new accessible facilities to promote activity for all abilities.
The former car showroom is a double storey building off Mona Terrace Lane which houses access to a large garage which will provide more space for the gym.
The cover letter continues: ‘The proposal aims to improve and increase the offering of a current gym/fitness centre within the city centre, while utilising an existing disused building which has not been operational for some time.
‘There will be very little physical change to the proposal building, other than and internal knock-through, new signage and manifestations, therefore the disruption to the public is minimal.
‘The applicant wishes to grow their business and promote healthy and inclusive living within the city centre.’
Opening hours will remain as they are while with no extra car park spaces but the applicant says there is nearby on-street parking and good public transport connections.
The application will be considered by planners in due course.