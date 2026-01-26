Immigration policy will be the focus of the next public meeting of political pressure group the Positive Action Group.
Advocate and immigration law specialist Maria Bridson will be giving entitled ‘The Right Balance’ which will consider skills, security and the future of the island’s immigration policy.
It’s a topic that’s have featured heavily in news headlines over the last 18 months, given the government’s commitment to expand the population and revelations that organised criminal gangs have been abusing the island’s immigration system.
Maria has done more than anyone else to highlight the issue of modern slavery, happening in the Isle of Man right under our noses.
The talk will be held at the Manx Legion Club in Douglas on Monday, February 2. Doors open at 7pm.