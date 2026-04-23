Earlier this year, a building at the corner of Marina Road in the city centre was demolished in preparation for redevelopment.
Now a planning application has been submitted by Niche Innovation Ltd to turn the vacant site into two commercial units and six two-bedroom apartments.
The design and access statement said: ‘The layout has been carefully designed to maximise efficient use of the site while maintaining an active street frontage along Marina Road.
‘The ground floor offers a traditionally inspired, distinctive and taller commercial space with flexible, well-proportioned units and an enhanced frontage, ensuring high visibility and appeal to potential businesses.
‘Residential accommodation comprises six two-bedroom apartments over three upper floors, with two apartments per floor served by a single stair and lift core.’
No.1 and 1a, at the corner of Marina Road and Senna Road, were previously occupied by Mann3 Motorcycle Merchandise, and before that by Faze 2 electrical gadget store, while no.2 was the Best Kebab fast food outlet.
Planning consent (21/01130/CON) was granted in July 2022 to demolish the buildings and approval secured for a four-storey development with a ground floor shop and five flats above.
Now, almost four years on, the site could finally be redeveloped.
The design and access statement for the latest application says: ‘This redevelopment represents a positive, efficient and sustainable use of a prominent city centre site. By replacing the former building with a contemporary mixed-use development.
‘The design builds on the previously approved scheme, providing a further apartment and additional bedroom space, increasing the desirability and usability of the residential units.
‘The proposal contributes positively to the ongoing regeneration of Douglas city centre, supporting retail activity, housing provision and sustainable urban living.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.