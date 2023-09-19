Civic Sunday will be marked in the island’s capital City this weekend.
Douglas City Council is to hold its annual celebration on Sunday, September 24, led by the Mayor, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, JP.
Representatives of other local authorities, government departments, ex-service and charitable organisations and members of the public will take part in the event.
Following a parade from the City Hall in Ridgeway Street, led by Douglas Town Band, the Civic Service will begin at 11am at St Mary’s of the Isle Church, conducted by the mayor’s chaplain, Monsignor John Devine OBE.
Members of the public wishing to attend are asked to be at the church no later than 10.50am.
The mayor has selected three local causes for her 2023-24 charity appeal: the RNLI, the Live at Home scheme, and the Isle of Man Parrot Sanctuary.
After the event, she will host winners and runners-up in the Young Hero and Community Champion awards for a presentation to celebrate their dedication to the community.