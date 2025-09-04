A new menu has been introduced for the start of term which features four times more fresh Manx produce, and a big cut in ultra-processed food.
And to many kids’ dismay, puddings have been replaced by a selection of fruit and an optional glass of whole Manx milk.
But also apparently missing as an option are ketchup and mayonnaise.
Parents have taken to Facebook to complain - and have contacted the Department of Education, Sport and Culture with their concerns.
A number say they will switch their children to packed lunches - if they can afford to.
One posted on Families of Mann: ‘Anyone else’s child come home kicking off because they’re not allowed basic sauce (ketchup or mayo) with their school dinners anymore?’
Another posted: ‘My daughter was upset there was no pudding. She’s dairy intolerant so couldn’t have milk with her fruit.’
A third pointed out there are children in the island who rely on free school meals as their one proper meal of the day.
They added: ‘I’m all for healthier meals but stripping lunches down to the bare minimum and taking away extras like desserts isn’t the answer. A healthy meal should still be filling, balanced and enjoyable.’
Another said: ‘My daughter came home saying she was starving - cheese wrap with no mayonnaise allowed with it and half a banana and half an apple. This isn’t enough for active growing kids.’
A mother posted: ‘My son asked for mayo for his tuna wrap because it was very dry and was told no.’
One parent has written to the DESC outlining their ‘deep concern and absolute disappointment’ about the changes to the primary school meals - and urged others to do the same.
They wrote: ‘The new menu is quite frankly unacceptable and a disgraceful way to treat the island’s children.
‘The removal of bread, cheese, desserts, the salad bar, sauces and pasta has left children with little more than a dry tuna wrap or a dry jacket potato with tuna.
‘This is not a balanced, nutritious or appealing meal for growing children.
‘It is no surprise that so many pupils have returned home today hungry and upset - and this is completely unacceptable.
‘Our children deserve better. A school meal should provide sustenance, energy, and variety, not leave children starving and unable to focus for the rest of the day.
‘I demand that this situation be addressed immediately, and that proper, nutritious and child-friendly meals are reinstated without delay.’
Onchan MHK Julie Edge raised concerns about the impact on children attending special provision centres.
She said: ‘Parents have told me their children with neurodiverse conditions simply couldn’t eat the food on offer and their children were not allowed ketchup.
‘Who signed this menu off? Was any professional with knowledge of specialist needs consulted? Were SPC staff consulted?
‘This shows a real lack of understanding. Our children deserve better.’
The primary school meals service provides around 3,100 meals every day, working out at more than half a million meals a year across 31 schools.
Launching the new menu, Education Minister Daphne Caine said: ‘We are pleased to offer this menu, which gives children the healthy start they deserve.
‘By reducing ultra-processed food, the government better supports children’s long-term health and promotes healthy eating habits.’
The proportion of Manx produce in the new menu has increased from 6.2% to nearly 25%, while the amount of ultra-processed food (UPF) has been cut from around 50% in the 2024-25 menu to just 5.3%.
Dishes include locally sourced beef chilli con carne with rice, steak and gravy pie, served with herby diced potatoes and mixed vegetables, and creamy mild chicken curry and rice.
Alternative mains include Manx jacket potato with butter and various fillings, baked creamy pasta and sliced green beans, and wrap of the day.