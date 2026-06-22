The number of people receiving industrial injuries benefits in the Isle of Man has risen over the past five years.
In a Tynwald question, Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson asked how many people had received industrial injuries compensation in each of the past five years following a diagnosis of mesothelioma.
Mesothelioma, which is linked to asbestos exposure, is an aggressive form of cancer for which there is no cure.
In a written reply, Treasury Minister Chris Thomas provided figures for the number of people receiving industrial injuries benefits, but said it was not possible - given the work involved in reviewing each individual case file - to identify how many of those cases specifically related to a diagnosis of mesothelioma.
The figures show the number of claimants receiving the benefit has risen from 165 in 2022 to 173 this year.
Industrial injuries benefits are payable to claimants in the Isle of Man who develop certain prescribed diseases, including diffuse mesothelioma, as a result of their employment and who suffer a disability or loss of physical or mental capacity as a result.
In response to a separate question from Dr Allinson, Health Minister Claire Christian revealed that Manx Care had recorded 15 cases of mesothelioma between 2021 and 2025.
In his reply, Mr Thomas said there are no schemes in the Isle of Man that provide compensation to people suffering from mesothelioma arising from their employment.
He said it is understood that some people living in the Island may be receiving compensation under UK schemes in relation to former employment there, but the actual number - if any - is not known to the Treasury.
Mr Thomas added that other social security benefits may also be payable to people suffering from health conditions or disabilities arising from diffuse mesothelioma, including incapacity benefit, disability living allowance and attendance allowance.