Classic TT organisers have confirmed that roads around the Mountain Course will not close before 10.30am today (Friday).
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announced a one-hour delay to the schedule to “allow further time for course conditions to improve following overnight rain.”
A revised timetable, issued shortly after 8am, now has the Historic Senior Classic TT Race starting at 11.15am, reduced to two laps. Crossing points and access corridors will then open at 11.50am.
Racing resumes at 12.45pm with a three-lap Senior Classic TT, followed by the Historic Junior Classic TT over two laps at 2.45pm.
The day will conclude with a special Joey Dunlop tribute lap, led by his nephew Michael Dunlop, at 3.50pm. Roads are expected to reopen no later than 5pm.