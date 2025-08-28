One of EastEnders’ most recognisable faces has swapped the Queen Vic for Douglas this week - with actor Jake Wood, best known as Max Branning, spotted enjoying the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT.
Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Wood, who joined EastEnders in 2006 as the head of the Branning family, has been central to some of the BBC soap’s biggest and most scandalous storylines.
His character Max is a charming but deeply flawed figure, notorious for scheming and a string of affairs.
The 52-year-old left the soap in 2021 , but he’ll return briefly later this autumn, with his permeant return scheduled for later in the year.
But in the Isle of Man, the star appeared far removed from Albert Square’s dramas, taking in the racing atmosphere around the paddock and Parc Fermé.
Douglas South MHK and political member for the Department for Enterprise with responsibility for the Visit IOM agency and Motorsport, Sarah Maltby, said she had the pleasure of hosting the special guest, showing him behind the scenes at Race Control.
Off the track, Wood also found time to enjoy some Manx hospitality.
The Majestic Chinese Restaurant on Douglas Promenade revealed he had dined with them on two evenings during his stay.
Posting on social media, the team wrote: ‘Thank you to a superb actor Jake Wood for dining with us at the Majestic Chinese Restaurant for the last two evenings.
‘A huge list of acting achievements and credits but possibly best known for the EastEnders character Max Branning.
‘Pictured behind the bar – not quite the Queen Vic! See you again next year!’
Mr Wood isn’t the only famous face to be spotted enjoying the purr of motorbikes over the racing fortnight.
Noel Edmonds, who recently confirmed he’d bought a property on the island, has been seen enjoying the racing around the Mountain Course.