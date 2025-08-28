Television presenter Noel Edmonds has claimed he was ‘nearly floored’ by Michael Dunlop’s champagne celebrations after the Ballymoney rider secured his 42nd victory around the Mountain Course.
The 76-year-old TV legend, best known for Noel’s House Party and Deal or No Deal, has been soaking up the atmosphere at the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT – and now has a story to tell after getting caught in the line of fire.
Updating his 81,000 Instagram followers, Edmonds explained how he was stood just beneath the podium when Dunlop popped the champagne cork following his win in Wednesday evening’s Lightweight Classic TT.
‘The icing on the cake was seeing Michael Dunlop win, yet again, well done Michael,’ Mr Edmonds said.
‘And we’re there, and the podium is just above, and he pops off his champagne – and his cork nearly floored me!
‘I accept, Michael, this is your property. However, I have a friend who is one of your biggest fans, and if it’s OK with you, I would like to give him this champagne cork.
‘If you want it back, Michael, let me know, but if not, I’ll pass it on!’
The race itself had been delayed and rescheduled several times before finally running over two laps on Wednesday evening.
Dunlop, riding his own Honda RS250, finished with a commanding 47-second margin over Welsh rider Ian Lougher.
It was a victory Dunlop appeared to savour, and one that left Edmonds with a lucky memento – even if it almost cost him a black eye.
Mr Edmonds, who recently revealed he had bought a home on the island alongside his principal base in New Zealand, has spoken glowingly of the island’s ‘massive community spirit’.
Now, he can add dodging champagne corks to his list of Manx experiences.