A very Manx moment unfolded on the Mountain Course during Wednesday night’s Classic TT qualifying.
When Spanish rider Victor Ortega Pérez pulled his lightweight 400 into Hillbery, worried something was amiss, he found himself the beneficiary of island hospitality rather than just a mechanical check.
Ortega Pérez, from Pedreguer, who first rode the Mountain Course in 2019, felt his machine wasn’t right and sensibly called it a day.
Marshals gathered, the bike was checked over and nerves were calmed.
What nobody expected was the refreshment service: Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, on marshal duty, produced a cup of tea and a selection of biscuits, ensuring the rider was properly looked after.
Photographer Frank Schuengel captured the charming moment - a rider, the marshals and Sir John offering biscuits with the course rolling on behind them.
Lady Phillipa Lorimer was also on duty at Hillbery that evening.
The pair have been involved in marshaling at the TT since completing their training back in 2023.
Sir John himself is no stranger to the twists of the TT.
Back in 2022 he even completed a lap of the circuit with former TT winner and now rider liaison officer Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle, demonstrating that his interest in the races runs beyond the biscuit tin.
Victor later reflected on the stop on social media, mixing technical caution with gratitude:
‘Sometimes it happens. Moment when I realise that something is not going well with the 400 and decide to stop, in any circuit but even more here if you have the feeling that something does not work well you have to stop put aside the times and be cautious before the unknown to the breakdown in progress.
‘Plus here you know you have coffee and cookies covered! What a place!’