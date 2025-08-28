A veteran rider who came off in Wednesday evening’s Lightweight Classic TT race has been discharged from Noble’s Hospital with no reported injuries.
Alan Oversby, competing on machine number 14, came off at Brandywell but has escaped unscathed.
In the same area, Mike Browne also came off during the race, though he was confirmed at the time as ‘rider OK.’
Event organisers have also issued further updates on riders involved in incidents earlier this week and last week.
Andy Whale, who was involved in the red-flagged incident at Glen Helen on the opening lap of Monday’s original running of the Lightweight Classic TT, is described as stable, conscious and talking.
He continues to receive treatment for neck injuries.
Broughton came off at Joey’s and was transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, where he continues to be monitored and treated.