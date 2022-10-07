Clearing to sunny spells and light winds
Friday 7th October 2022 6:22 am
Port Erin at 7.19am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Colin Gartshore at the Met Office:
Wet and windy at first today, with heavy rain and strong southwest winds, but the rain will clear by about 8am, being replaced by sunny spells and isolated showers for the rest of the day.
Winds will swing westerly and ease as the rain clears, although still staying fresh to strong, with the maximum temperature 15 Celsius.
Tonight will then be dry and mostly clear, with tomorrow dry with good sunny intervals as winds ease to become light or moderate.
Outlook
Dry at first on Sunday, but then turning wet and windy.
Sunrise: 7:31am Today Sunset: 6:41pm Today
