Climb to the top of Laxey Wheel again
Saturday 3rd September 2022 6:04 am
Laxey Wheel (Manx National Heritage )
From today, people will be able to climb to the top of Laxey Wheel again.
The wheel has been shut for some time for conservation work.
The wheel will not be turning.
Access to the viewing platform may be suspended from September 7 to 9 to allow for final repairs to take place.
