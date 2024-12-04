Television presenter Clive Myrie says he has stopped doing paid external events after failing to declare outside earnings, including hosting an event in the Isle of Man.
Myrie failed to declare his work as a debate chairman at GreenTalks Live, an event hosted by the Isle of Man’s Energy and Sustainability Centre, for which he is believed to have been paid more than £10,000.
Myrie, who is also host of quiz show Mastermind, chaired the debate on sustainability in the island in December last year.
The event was organised by the Energy and Sustainability Centre (ESC) and featured renewable energy and climate science experts.
Myrie chaired two debates focusing on the net-zero, environmental and energy challenges and opportunities facing the island.
He was caught up in the controversy in October and apologised to the BBC but he has now offered a further apology in X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday.
He said: ‘An apology – I’ve had several administrative issues, and I didn’t fill out the correct paperwork for some of my external public events, so they haven’t been published until now.
‘I’ve told the BBC I won't be taking part in any more paid external events in the foreseeable future, beyond a handful of pre-existing commitments, so that this doesn’t happen again. My sincere apologies.’
The 60-year-old newsreader did not declare earnings of at least £65,000 from corporate events over the past 12 months, according to The Sunday Times.
As a BBC employee, Myrie is supposed to declare his list of engagements to the corporation monthly but failed to include 11.
All major BBC on-screen figures have had to declare outside earnings since director-general Tim Davie demanded more transparency in 2021, publishing the declarations every three months.
The presenter is reportedly earning a salary between £310,000 and £314,999 at the BBC, according to its most recent annual report published in March 2024.