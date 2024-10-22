The signs have appeared in the windows of the Millets branch on Strand Street.
A spokesperson for the Douglas branch said the store is due to close down at the end of the year before re-opening as a Go Outdoors shop at some point during January 2025.
As a result, the company is currently recruiting for three new roles at its Douglas branch - namely an assistant manager, supervisor and sales assistant.
The spokesperson said: ‘The staff [at the Douglas site] have all worked really hard over the past year and the branch has performed extremely well.
‘As a result, the company has decided to invest in the branch and we will be re-branding at some point in January.
‘We now have a bigger staffing budget and currently recruiting for new roles at the store.’
Millets, which is now owned by JD Sports, was founded in Southampton in 1893 and specialises in outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment.
It stocks well-known outdoor brands like Berghaus, The North Face, and Salomon.
Go Outdoors is also owned by JD Sports and stocks a wider range of outdoor brands, including
In England, a number of other Millets branches are set to close at cities and towns across the country.
They include branches in Newton Abbot in Devon and Burgess Hill in Sussex with identical ‘closing down’ signs erected at all sites.
However, similar to the Isle of Man, the Millets branch in York city centre is also hosting a ‘closing down’ sale but will reopen as a Go Outdoors Express in the near future. Millets’ Douglas branch was previously based in the Strand Centre until Sports Direct took over its site in 2017, forcing the branch to move to its current location at Tower House.
Anyone interested in applying for any of the new roles at the store should e-mail their CV to [email protected].
You can also view the adverts online on the government’s online job search facility https://services.gov.im/job-search/