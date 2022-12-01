The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Cloudy and rather dull today, possibly with some patchy drizzle this morning and early afternoon. Moderate southerly winds, with temperatures around 11 Celsius.
Tonight will be dry, with tomorrow then a dry but mostly cloudy day, with only a few bright or sunny intervals possible.
Outlook
Bright or sunny intervals and only isolated showers over the weekend, but turning colder with brisk easterly winds developing.
Sunrise: 8:14am Today Sunset: 4:00pm Today