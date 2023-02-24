The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
A cloudy but generally dry start to the day with just a chance of a few spots of light rain, the cloud will break later this morning with some sunshine for the afternoon and the fresh northwest wind will gradually turn to the north and moderate by the end of the day. Temperatures 9 or 10C.
Outlook
Dry and bright over the weekend but rather cold, moderate northeast winds tomorrow will fall lighter on Sunday, temperatures 8C by day with a risk of overnight frost.
Sunrise: 7:20am
Sunset: 5:45pm