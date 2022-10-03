Cloudy and getting windy
Monday 3rd October 2022 6:05 am
Castletown at 7.03am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from Andy Roberts at the Met Office:
Cloudy but generally dry today with a freshening south or southwest wind, becoming strong by evening, temperatures up to 16C.
Rain will develop overnight with further periods of rain at times through the day tomorrow, turning heavy and persistent tomorrow evening and tomorrow night. Strong southwest winds will fall light for a time tomorrow afternoon before increasing strong to gale later in the evening and overnight. Temperatures tomorrow 17C.
Outlook
Rain at first on Wednesday will clear to sunshine and scattered showers but strong to gale force winds will persist throughout the day.
Sunrise: 7:23am Today Sunset: 6:51pm Today
