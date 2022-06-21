Cloudy at first, brighter later

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Turning cloudier during this morning and whilst staying mainly dry, just a few patchy light spots of rain and drizzle are possible during the morning. Some bright or sunny spells may then develop again through the afternoon, with a light and variable wind, and a maximum temperature up to 19°C.

Outlook

Dry on Wednesday and tending to be cloudy during the morning, then with some hazy sunshine possible in the afternoon and evening, light winds and a top temperature of 19°C.

Dry with variable amounts of cloud on Thursday allowing for some bright or sunny spells. A light to moderate south to south-westerly wind with maximum temperature of 18°C.