Cloudy at first, brighter later

The view from the Bungalow at 6.50am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from David Britton at the Met Office:

Cloudy for much of the day today, with the risk of a few showers this morning, then with perhaps some sunny intervals breaking through in the afternoon.

Light southwest winds will freshen late in the day and day temperatures up to 17°C. Then some rain will arrive later in the evening or overnight, before clearing later in the night.

Outlook

Largely dry on Saturday with sunny spells developing during the morning, moderate southwest winds and temperatures 18°C.

Another dry and bright day for Sunday with some sunny spells. Moderate to fresh west or northwest wind backing mainly southwest by late afternoon, with a top temperature of 18°C.