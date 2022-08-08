Cloudy at first, brighter later
Subscribe newsletter
The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:
Fairly cloudy at first this morning, but dry with bright and sunny spells soon breaking through, leaving lengthy sunny spells this afternoon. Feeling warm in the sunshine and light and variable wind, with highest temperature around 21°C.
Staying dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells and light winds. Minimum temperature no lower than 13°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be dry and bright with unbroken sunshine and light winds, with temperatures reaching up to 21 or 22°C at best.
Remaining dry and settled through the rest of the week, with plenty of sunshine and light winds. As temperatures continue to rise, becoming very warm or hot towards the end of the week.
Sunrise: 5:43am Today Sunset: 9:04pm Today
For updates, click here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |