Cloudy at first, brighter later
The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:
Turning rather cloudy this morning with the odd shower possible, but with some bright or sunny spells breaking through at times this afternoon. Breezy with a moderate to fresh northwest wind and highs of 16°C.
Staying fairly cloudy tonight with some patchy light rain and drizzle possible later in the night, as the northwest wind starts to ease. Minimum temperature around 10°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be largely cloudy with the continuing threat of some patchy light rain or drizzle during the morning, but turning drier into the afternoon. The light to moderate west to northwest wind will gradually turn to the southwest, with a top temperature of 17°C.
Dry and bright on Tuesday with some hazy sunshine and a light west to south-westerly breeze, which will start to freshen during the evening. Temperatures reaching up to 17 or 18°C at best.
Sunrise: 6:56am Today Sunset: 7:28pm Today
