Cloudy at first, sunnier later

The view from the Bungalow at 6.57am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast by David Britton at the Met Office:

A dry day today with sunshine developing after a bit of a cloudy start, light or moderate north-westerly winds and temperatures rising to 19°C.

Outlook

Dry on Wednesday with variable amounts of cloud, allowing some sunshine at times and mostly light north to northeast breezes. Highest temperature around 20°C.

Largely dry and rather cloudy for Thursday, although perhaps with the odd sunny interval. A light to moderate north or north-easterly breeze and top temperature around 20°C.

Sunrise: 5:21am Today Sunset: 9:28pm Today