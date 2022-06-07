Cloudy at first, sunshine later

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

A rather cloudy start but dry with spells of sunshine for much of today. The light breezes will settle mostly southeasterly this afternoon, with temperatures rising to 18 Celsius. Turning cloudy later in the evening with patchy rain, then becoming more generally wet for a while overnight.

Outlook

Rain at first on Wednesday will quickly clear allowing brighter spells to develop, but with the risk of a few scattered showers as the afternoon goes on. A mainly moderate southwest wind will freshen, with top temperatures around 17°C.

A cloudy start on Thursday, then mostly dry and bright with sunny intervals and a freshening west to southwest wind.