The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Cloudy and generally dry this morning, the odd spot of light rain possible at first.
Cloud thinning and breaking at times this afternoon to allow some bright or hazy sunny spells to develop. The light winds will settle to the north or northwest this afternoon, with highs of 17 or possibly 18°C.
Staying dry overnight as the north to northwest wind gradually freshens, then tomorrow will be dry and bright with lengthy sunny spells developing through the morning. Fresh northwesterly wind and a top temperature of 16°C.
Outlook
Remaining dry and settled on Tuesday with sunny intervals as the moderate to fresh northwest wind gradually eases. Maximum temperature around 16°C.
Sunrise: 5:06am
Sunset: 9:25pm