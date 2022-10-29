Cloudy with drizzle
Subscribe newsletter
The weather forecast by David Britton at the Met Office:
Cloudy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing this morning then clearing for the evening. Moderate to fresh southeast winds increasing to become strong later in the morning, then veering south in the evening. Highs of 15 or 16°C.
Outlook
Fairly cloudy on Sunday with scattered blustery showers, possibly merging into longer spells of rain at times, then clearing to become fair in the evening.
Strong southerly winds and maximum temperature of 15°C.
Bright spells with some showers on Monday morning, then turning cloudy with rain arriving in the afternoon.
Fresh to strong south or southwest winds decreasing moderate to fresh in the evening for a time. Top temperatures of 15°C.
Sunrise: 8:13am Today
Sunset: 5:51pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |