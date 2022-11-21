Cloudy with outbreaks of rain
Monday 21st November 2022 7:03 am
Greylag Geese at the Point of Ayre - ()
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain developing later this morning, perhaps turning heavy at times before gradually clearing through the evening. Strong east to south-east winds with temperatures around 11 Celsius.
Outlook
Remaining unsettled on Tuesday with a mixture of bright or sunny intervals and isolated showers. Light winds with maximum temperature around 10 Celsius, before the wind settles to the south or southwest and becomes strong overnight into Wednesday as further rain arrives from the west.
Sunrise: 7:57am Today Sunset: 4:11pm Today
