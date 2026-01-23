A semi-retired logistics worker who admits he ‘hardly sleeps’ has become one of the Isle of Man’s most trusted sources of weather information, simply by sharing what he knows and keeping people informed when it matters most.
Gary Mann, who launched the Isle of Man Weather (Emshyr Ellan Vannin) Facebook group in December, has built a following of more than 7,000 members in only a few weeks.
For many islanders, it has quickly become their go-to place for up-to-date, localised forecasts and real-time travel information.
Weather, Gary says, has been a life-long passion.
‘It’s the most talked-about subject there is,’ he told Isle of Man Today.
‘The first thing you do in the morning is look outside and ask: “Is it raining? Is it sunny?” Everyone loves the weather or gets involved in it.’
Over the years, that interest grew into something more hands-on.
The Colby man invested in his own weather equipment and software, originally to help plan his time working outdoors at home.
By cross-referencing multiple forecasting models and pressure charts, he found he was often accurately predicting what was coming.
In December, he decided to share that knowledge more widely.
‘I thought, why not do a Facebook page?’ he said. ‘I might be able to get some people involved who could benefit from it.’
The response surprised even him. The group has grown rapidly, attracting everyone from commuters and builders to people worried about flights, ferry crossings and icy roads.
‘The builders come to me now and say it’s fantastic,’ Gary said. ‘If they know rain’s coming in at two o’clock, they’ll get the outside job done in the morning and send the lads inside after lunch.’
Gary, who is semi-retired and previously worked in pension logistics and at the airport for British Airways, stresses that he is not trying to compete with official forecasters.
‘I’m not in competition with the Met Office,’ he said. ‘I’m just offering another service on top of theirs. Mine is updated regularly and it’s very local.’
That local focus is key.
Having once lived in Sulby and travelled over the mountain early in the mornings, Gary remembers the frustration of vague forecasts.
‘You didn’t know what the roads were actually like,’ he said. ‘Now people send updates from where they are, and it’s all in one place.’
Dedication to his followers is clear: during periods of severe weather, Gary is often posting updates at all hours.
‘When the snow was here, I didn’t sleep much at all,’ he admitted.
This commitment recently brought Gary an unexpected visitor: famous American storm chaser Dr Reed Timmer, who came to the Isle of Man to explore his Manx ancestry.
Timmer, who holds a PhD in meteorology and has spent nearly three decades intercepting tornadoes and hurricanes in the United States, has millions of followers worldwide.
‘He was coming over with his mum to trace his family roots,’ Gary explained. ‘We got on straight away. It was fantastic, same passion, same love of weather.
‘I even got messages from people wanting to meet him while he was here.’
That led to Gary and Reed organising a ‘meet and greet’ event, attracting plenty of islanders, and one mother and son from across the water.
Gary says he and Timmer have kept in touch, and there are even plans for him to attend a storm-chasing event in the US this spring.
For islanders, however, it is Gary’s tireless work at home that makes the difference.
His Facebook group provides a single hub for local weather information, combining updates from equipment, forecasts, and user contributions.
‘I just want people to have the information and make their own decisions,’ he said. ‘If I can help people get to work safely or plan their day, that’s enough for me.’
For thousands across the island, it already is.